What a spectacle in Indianapolis, everyone on the track to see the eclipse

Nature and engines

When it comes to organizing large historical events that are mixed with entertainment, the Americans are always in the front row. So it deserves to be told what IndyCar managed to organize yesterday in its most important and historic area, theIndianapolis Motor Speedway. In fact, the city of Indianapolis was one of those touched by spectacular solar eclipse on April 8th, which in the Indiana capital was total. Thus the main American covered-wheel racing championship opened the doors of its most famous cathedral to allow 50,000 people to witness the spectacle of the Moon completely obscuring the Sun for three minutes and 46 seconds shortly after 3:00 pm, time of Oriental Coast.

A special show

Obviously, however, given the context, the spectacle on the track was added to the spectacle in the skies. In fact, those present were also able to admire some demonstration laps around the 2.5 mile oval made by Ed Carpenter behind the wheel of an Indy car. Furthermore, an autograph session was held with IndyCar drivers and some NASA astronauts. A 'total' event – ​​a more suitable term than ever in this circumstance – which also saw the involvement of NASA TV of the weather channel The Weather Channel. Obviously this particular day allowed IndyCar to try to attract new viewers compared to the public that traditionally follows the championship. In fact, an estimated 80% of those in the stands had never been to an event of any kind at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before.