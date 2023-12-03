Medvedev: Austin named the true reason for US intervention in the Northern Military District

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev praised the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, for allegedly revealing the true reason for aid to Kyiv – the development of the US military-industrial complex.

US Secretary of Defense Austin revealed a military secret. A straightforward and simple-minded person, the general did not hesitate to name the reason for the US participation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

Medvedev believed that the purpose of Washington’s intervention was not to help “citizens or a country disappearing from the world map,” not to fight “for democracy against tyranny,” and not to confront Russia in order to reduce its defense capability. “This is a $40 billion modernization of the US defense industry. What a sincere person!” — Medvedev wrote, referring to Austin.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council admitted that companies close to the administration of US President Joe Biden are profiting from increasing the production of military goods.

Medvedev concluded by writing in Latin: Lingua mali pars pessima servi (“The tongue is the worst part of a bad servant,” or “My tongue is my enemy”).

Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

Austin announces largest modernization of US defense industrial base in 40 years

In December, during a speech at a national defense forum in California, the Secretary of Defense said that the United States was pursuing the largest modernization of its defense industrial base in decades. In addition, Austin said that Washington has halved funding for ammunition production due to the high rate of consumption of American shells in Ukraine.

We started what the army [сухопутные войска США] calls the largest modernization of our defense industrial base in nearly 40 years Lloyd AustinUS Secretary of Defense

According to Austin, the state will use $50 billion in additional budgetary appropriations requested by the Biden administration for these purposes. He believed that such measures would create and maintain tens of thousands of good jobs for Americans in more than 30 states.

In June, Pentagon Deputy Chief of Policy Colin Kahl acknowledged that efforts to support Kyiv had put pressure on the U.S. defense industrial base.

It became known about Washington’s benefits from the conflict in Ukraine

Responsible Statecraft analysts suggested that the US State Department wants to control the Black Sea through Ukraine, “which connects Russia with Eastern Europe and the Middle East and is rich in hydrocarbon deposits.”

In their opinion, Washington has been striving for many years to use any geopolitical opportunities in this region.

State Department spokesman James O’Brien, speaking before a Senate committee, called the conflict in Ukraine a “very good deal” for the United States, citing that “the Ukrainians are bearing the brunt of the cost” of conducting almost all the fighting themselves. In addition, he called the conflict a good opportunity for Washington to achieve important geopolitical goals and described them as “incredibly exciting.”

And Assistant to the US Head of National Security Jake Sullivan noted that it is more profitable for Washington to provide assistance to Kyiv than to allow Russia to dominate. According to him, it is much more profitable for Washington to act now than to pay a huge price later.

Related materials:

The United States allowed a new level of NATO intervention in the conflict in Ukraine

Senior researcher at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs Matthew Blackburn, in an article for the American magazine The National Interest, suggested that Ukraine may require NATO assistance due to serious problems at the front.

He admitted that the current situation at the front is far from stalemate, but admitted that “a new level of intervention may soon be required” by the North Atlantic Alliance to prevent the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, Blackburn noted that “one can only guess what actions NATO could take to help” Kyiv.

American blogger and columnist Myron Gaines, in turn, considered Washington’s intervention in the conflict in Ukraine a mistake. According to him, instead, American authorities should focus on problems in their own country.

He recalled that Ukraine was part of the USSR, but many people do not realize this. Gaines said it would be easier for Americans to understand if they compared events in Ukraine with China’s theoretical invasion of Mexico. If that happened, Washington would immediately go to Mexico “to kick out those Chinese,” the observer noted. “That’s essentially what happened with the Russians, Ukraine and NATO,” he said.

In October 2022, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, in a conversation with Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexey Stolyarov (Lexus), who posed as former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, admitted to preparing a counter-offensive in southern Ukraine together with the US and Britain .