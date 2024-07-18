Olympic climate in Budapest

A storm hit the Budapest circuit in Hungary yesterday. The pit lane was completely blocked flooded and this inspired as always the mechanics already present at the Hungaroring for the set up of the pits and hospitality areas.

In addition to the now traditional boat races on the water, we went further, perhaps because we were inspired by the Olympic climate, given that next weekend the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

A Haas mechanic performed a perfect freestyle where it was possible to immerse oneself completely while at Sauber’s house, in addition to a wonderful dance, we indulged in rowing simulationBelow are images from the show that took place yesterday in the pit lane in Hungary.