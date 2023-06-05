Home page World

The finish zone of the Hamburg Ironman in June last year

A fatal accident occurred at the Ironman in Hamburg, but the race and live reporting continued. There has been heavy criticism of this on social media.

Hamburg – At a triathlon in Hamburg as part of the international “Ironman” series, there was a death on Sunday morning. According to initial police findings, a camera escort motorcycle collided with a participating cyclist. The 70-year-old motorcyclist died, but the race went on. Unknowingly, the commentators on the YouTube live stream praised the “beautiful day”, talked about the condition of the road and technical details and cracked jokes. The continuation of the race caused severe criticism on social media.

Commentators continue to chatter cluelessly on the Ironman live stream on YouTube

The accident apparently happened because the escort motorcycle collided head-on with a 26-year-old athlete for reasons that are still unclear. information of German press agency according to competitors and motorcycles should meet in separate lanes on this part of the course. After the collision resulting in death, the organizers closed the race track in the area where the accident happened, and the 26-year-old athlete involved was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The race itself, however, continued after a short break.

In the coverage of the event, the accident was initially not mentioned at all. “The commentators on the official ‘Ironman’ live stream speak of a ‘beautiful day’ and delete all comments about the death of the motorcyclist. What a shame!” criticized the SPD politician Malte Oppermann on Twitter. Observers initially assumed that the commentators had not been informed about the accident. After some time, however, the comment function under the live broadcast on YouTube was apparently blocked and all critical contributions received up to that point were deleted.

Death at Ironman: Criticism on social media for the continuation of the race

“Probably the last race in Hamburg in the near future. Disgusting,” one commenter wrote under a post from the official Ironman Twitter profile. “When do you stop the race?” Another user wanted to know. “I don’t understand how the race can continue?” Another is stunned. “A dead man at the Ironman in Hamburg and the organizer continues to broadcast on YouTube, advertising comes every five minutes to make even more money,” said the accusation in another Twitter post.

Many posts in the comment columns seemed to share this opinion: “Someone dies at the Ironman in Hamburg and the organizer carries on as if nothing had happened. How irreverent can you be?” At least the ARD had stopped the transmission at that point, this user praises.

The organizers of the race were apparently bound by instructions, so the decision to cancel was up to the organizers World Triathlon Corporation in the USA, based in Florida. It was around 3 a.m. at the time of the collision. But even on Sunday afternoon (local time), the organization had not yet made an official statement. “Not even an explanation. Disgusting,” one commented on Twitter.

Participants were not sufficiently informed during the race – criticism from the best-placed German

In the video of the accident you can see how the participants sometimes drive around debris and continue the course undeterred. The athletes were apparently not sufficiently informed themselves.

The accident happened just a few meters behind Jan Frodeno, the best-placed German. After the end of the competition, the former Olympic champion was informed and in an interview with NDR he was visibly moved: “I just heard that the motorcyclist passed away. Everything else is secondary, third or fifth. My heartfelt condolences to those who remained.” For the trained eye, it was obvious from the start that the route was not ideal: the former Ironman winner and current ARD commentator Sebastian Kienle had already mentioned before the accident during the ARD broadcast that that he thinks the route is “too narrow” in some places. In addition, there were too many motorcycles on the road, the expert continued. Excerpts from the race show the tight route:

Frodeno also criticized this: “It wasn’t fair from a sporting point of view because the bikes were just too close,” he said. “I know that this always has to be accompanied by the media, but athlete safety must come first,” said the fourth-placed racer to the newspaper Hamburger Morgenpost.