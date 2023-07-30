Sunday, July 30, 2023
What a scare! Plane crashed on US beach in front of hundreds of bathers, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2023
in World
What a scare! Plane crashed on US beach in front of hundreds of bathers, video

Accident in the United States

The pilot left the aircraft unharmed.

The pilot left the aircraft unharmed.

After the emergency in the town of Hampton Beach, the plane was towed to shore.

An unusual event occurred on the afternoon of this Saturday in a United States Coastal Beach, a plane was seen forced to make an emergency landing at sea in front of the astonished gaze of hundreds of bathers.

The event was recorded by several tourists who were on the shore of the beach and who, realizing that the aircraft was flying at low altitude, They captured the moment that has gone viral on social media due to the surprising nature of the case.

The emergency occurred in the coastal tourist town of hampton beachin the state of New Hampshire, in the United States, where fortunately no serious injuries were reported.

The plane landed in the sea

Photo:

Screenshot

Plane loses altitude and ends up in the water

In the video you can see the moment when a plane with single engine Piper PA-18 He flies low, very close to the sea, to attempt an emergency landing.

Upon touching the surface of the water, the nose of the plane sinks into the water, the aircraft completely overturns and remains floating before the gaze of the bathers who could not believe their eyes.

Fortunately, the pilot exited the plane without injury, reported the authorities of the coastal town of the United States. After several minutes of commotion and with the presence of lifeguards, some tourists They helped to tow the aircraft to the shore of the beach. To the naked eye, the aircraft’s fuselage was seen without any damage from the accident.

HAROLD YEPES
DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

