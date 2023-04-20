A injured minor and one damaged house is the result of a violent day occurred in the municipality of Cajeme, Sonora.

Luisa G., 13 years old, was wounded by being hit by a bullet of those who fired in a confrontation between vehicles at the allegedly clash with antagonistic groups of crime.

The events occurred last night on Norman E. Borlaug street between 500 and 600 of the Yaqui Valley, in the rural area of ​​Cajeme and the adolescent was helped by elements of the Municipal policeThey transferred her to receive medical attention at a hospital.

According to a doctor’s diagnosis, he presented a line injury in the left cheekbone that he does not put his life at risk; he was traveling with his family in a car when the shooting occurred.

In the place, ballistic evidence of 7.62x.39 mm caliber of AK-47 was found.

Besides, Two strangers who were riding a motorcycle shot at a house from Venice del Toro and San Bernardino streets in the Los Ángeles subdivision of the Santa Fe neighborhood, inside which several minors were found.