Van der Mark ko

A shiver of fear accompanied the final day of the third round of the 2023 Superbike season, held this weekend on the historic Dutch track of Assen. To scare the public and insiders was the terrible accident occurred in Race-2 and which starred the local idol Michael Van der Markcrashed in the stretch of the spectacular ‘S’ that precedes the finish straight.

Dangerous high side

The BMW centaur, who had finished 13th in race-1 and tenth in the Superpole Race, was knocked off the saddle with a fortissimo high-side at the end of the first round. The pilot flew upside down in the air, as the impressive television images showed, and then fell heavily to the ground.

🏥MEDICAL DIRECTOR INFO: Rider #60 M Van der Mark was taken to the medical center for a check-up following the crash and he was subsequently transported to Assen hospital for further assessments on a suspect left femur fracture.#NLDWorldSBK 🇳🇱 — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) April 23, 2023

The fracture

It was immediately understood that there could have been some serious physical repercussions on the bearer of the German company. It is no coincidence that Van der Mark was immobilized and taken off the track in an ambulance. From the medical center, unfortunately, the initial news not comforting. As explained in a brief official note by Superbike itself, in fact, “The pilot was subsequently transported to the Assen hospital for further investigations regarding a suspected fracture of the left femur“.

After the tests carried out in the Dutch hospital, the fracture of the left femur was confirmed.

New injury after the troubles of 2022

Unfortunately, the Dutchman is not new to injuries, even quite serious ones. In March 2022, he had fractured his right leg in a fall while training on a mountain bike. Then, again during last season, he had fractured the neck of the femur in his right leg at Estoril, thus remaining away from competitions for the entire season. Today, sadly, a new chapter has arrived in this terrible sequence of accidents.