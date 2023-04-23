Delayed start

While the cars of Formula E they were taking their places on the respective grid spots of the second Berlin ePrix, two guys sat between the single-seaters, causing the immediate interruption of the starting procedure. Some climate activists have in fact easily climbed over the fences of the former Tempelhof airport, finding themselves right in the middle of the cars: the security of the circuit immediately intervened to take them away. The pilots were amazed, with Jean-Eric Vergne who observed in the conference: “Had it happened just a few minutes later, it would have been very dangerous. What happened is incomprehensible, in the middle of an electric car race”.

Letzte Generation has claimed responsibility for the action

The environmental collective Letzte Generation he took responsibility for the protest, spreading some videos on social networks that clarified what happened and explained the reason for such a dangerous action: “Car race stopped – We are at the Autodrome to raise the alarm. It’s time to slow down. We are on the highway to climate hell with my foot pressed on the accelerator”.

++ Autorennen gestört ++ 🦺‼️Wir sind auf der Rennbahn der @eFORMELdeum Alarm zu schlagen. Es ist Zeit, vom Gas zu gehen. Denn wir sind auf dem Highway in die Klimahölle mit dem Fuß auf dem Gaspedal. pic.twitter.com/Ml23sO1efT — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) April 23, 2023

From the images you can clearly see a boy and a girl arriving from the grandstands of the starting straight and freely climb over the lateral protection nets, thus reaching the track with extreme ease, where the Formula E cars were preparing to leave. The security arrived immediately, and the two demonstrators were taken away by weight.

Subsequently, other messages clarified the reasons for the gesture: “Why stop a car race? In the emergency we are in right now and considering the disaster we are heading towards, we need to go into emergency mode now. We need an emergency brake from the federal government“, it’s still: “The old lady in her rented apartment in Tempelhof has been freezing all winter due to fears of the cost of her next electricity bill. But a few meters away, so much precious energy is wasted every second for our cheer. As happy as we are that electric cars are whizzing around the track, it doesn’t add up!”.

Letzte Generation is known for its acts of civil disobedience to bring attention to environmental issues. In 2022 alone, the group caused 276 roadblocks in Germany and caused a stir for throwing soup at a Van Gogh painting ‘The Sower’ in Rome and mashed potatoes at a Monet painting in Potsdam.