Colombian skating continues to bring joy to the country, confirming, once again, that it is the best in the world. This Friday, August 20, while the country was resting, the national skating team was crowned world champion on the track.

With four rounds remaining, the Colombians have no one left to overtake them in the overall medal table and have been crowned world champions for the fourteenth consecutive time, with several multi-medal winners in their squad.

21-time champions in speed

This is the twenty-first overall championship of the Colombian delegation in its entire history.With this, the country confirms itself as one of the greatest powers in this sport worldwide.

“We feel great joy and satisfaction at having achieved another title for our country with the most successful sport in Colombia”declared the president of the Colombian Skating Federation, Alberto Herrera Ayala.

Colombia, world champion in speed skating Photo:FEDEPATIN Share

In the medal table, with four finals remaining, the Colombian National Team has 19 gold medals, 9 silver and 4 bronze, ahead of Italy and the Czech Republic, which have 6 and 5 gold medals respectively.

In these events, the athletes who have made the most podium positions carrying the tricolor flag are Yicel Camila Giraldo, with 4 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze; Maria Fernanda Timms, with 3 golds and 1 silver; and Juan Jacobo Mantilla with 2 golds and 1 bronze.

The world speed championship on track is taking place in the middle of the World Skate Games in Italy where the entire national delegation had an outstanding performance, winning medals in four roller skating sports for the first time.

In these games, Colombia occupies second place with 39 medals, being only behind the host country. which has 81 medals.

