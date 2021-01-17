Legend has it that the man, right off the bat, stops participating in the gatherings of friends that he regularly attended and abandons all the activities they did together. No signs, no explanations to infer what had happened. One night, after a while, one of the members of the group decides to go visit him. They sit together in front of the fireplace and silently watch the fire. Suddenly the visitor gets up, looks carefully at the embers and with a poker he separates one of the logs, the brightest and most incandescent. Go back to your seat. Quietly, without taking their eyes off the fireplace, they both see how the separated piece slowly fades, until it is reduced to a simple piece of blackened coal. After a few minutes, the man sits up again, and taking the same poker returns the charcoal to the burning campfire. Immediately, the recovered ember regains its burning, once again lit. Moved, the homeowner hugs the visitor and thanks him for the lesson received.

“Unity is strength” is a motto repeated over the centuries, in all languages, and which, they say, was originally used by the Netherlands. The expression would derive from a Latin phrase that means “small things flourish in harmony”, -and is completed with “discord destroys the big ones” -, taken in turn from a text from the Roman Salustio, modified until reaching the current meaning. In times of ever more pronounced cracks and divisions that are fostered by the future, that sort of parable of coal and friends can be transferred to a society. And set against another long-standing expression. That which the military used in ancient times as a combat strategy: “Divide and reign.”