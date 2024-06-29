I watch with discomfort various excerpts of the regrettable debate on television between a permanently dyed gorilla, a professional liar and almost always unpunished, with whom you don’t know if you dislike his slimy gestures more than his fearsome thought, and an old man with unequivocal signs of physical and mental. Everything about the first one, called Trump, makes me feel ancestrally logical disgust. And before Biden I feel pity. I was a painful witness in my family to the birth and progression of those brutal diseases called Alzheimer’s and dementia. Initially they may exasperate you, but then all that remains is compassion and tenderness in the face of devastated brains. The unequal battle on that set between the senile and the beast will have disturbing consequences for the rest of humanity. I’m not naïve enough to believe that they represent the struggle between light and darkness, but I still know how to distinguish between the mediocre, the bad and the worst.

The greatest atrocities in the history of the 20th century were carried out by guys like Hitler, Stalin and Franco. Exhibiting, what a coincidence, all three, mustache or mustache. But it is very disturbing to remember that all of them were idolized by the vast majority of their people. Germany, the most literate country in Europe at that time, voted massively for the Nazis. These protagonists of the universal history of infamy used terror when it suited them, but they also felt the adoration of their compatriots. I say that the masses, the common people, will have some responsibility in the dictatorships exercised by the monsters.

There are plenty of these creatures in the leadership of the world today. How scary people like Trump, Putin, that capricious and sickly baby in possession of atomic bombs who rules North Korea, Netanyahu, the ayatollahs of so many religions are. If only for aesthetic and cultural reasons, how much nostalgia do politicians like Churchill, Kennedy, Obama arouse. The masters of the current universe are not invented even by the most feverish imagination of horror movie scriptwriters.

