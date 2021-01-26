Passports from various countries. Davincidig / Getty

A few days ago, I remembered a funny anecdote. When I was 10 years old, my mother gave my sister and me our first passport. My sister, whose name is Hind, is a year younger than me. One day, my mother came home with the precious documents. I remember very well that first passport which, in Morocco, especially at that time, was so difficult to obtain. I remember its green covers, the fact that it opened from left to right and also that it could be read in Arabic and French. That document said who I was, it granted me a status, an identity and the possibility of moving …