Experts say that taking care of daily habits such as diet is essential to transform sadness into positive energy and combat ‘Blue Monday’, known as the saddest day of the year, celebrated on the third Monday in January.

Although there is no scientific evidence to ensure that this day is the most difficult day of the year, it does reflect the common social perception that winter, with its shorter and colder days, can be a difficult time for many people. Likewise, the return to routine after Christmas, together with the increase in the usual workload in January, are some of the reasons why this time is sadder for some.

Prioritizing a diet based on legumes, vegetables and fruits not only benefits our body, but also our mind.is one of the recommendations of the dietician-Nutritionist, Laura Jorge Martínez, who highlights that when the topic of mental health is discussed, the influence that diet has on it is often forgotten.

“Foods rich in essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, directly impact the brain, regulating the neurotransmitters that control our emotions,” he warns in a note.

The director of the Nutrition Center and dietitian-nutritionist, Laura Jorge Martínez, explains that “some foods such as fruits and vegetables are essential for the production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine.” In addition, maintaining a good diet is a “self-care” habit, which is “essential to having a positive self-concept,” he continues.

However, having a healthy relationship with food is not just about eating healthy, it goes beyond that. “It is also about knowing how to be flexible, about eating unconditionally, consistent with your values ​​and in a balanced way. What we eat and how we eat it matters,” says the expert, who recommends consciously enjoying the flavors.

Both the dietician-nutritionist, Laura Jorge, and the award-winning British nutritionist, Emma Derbyshire, agree on the importance of integrating Omega 3 fats, present in flax seeds, algae and walnuts, and vitamin B12found in plant-based supplements, in the diet to prevent fatigue and reduce anxiety and depression.

Likewise, Laura Jorge insists that foods with iron, such as tofu or lentils, are essential to reduce fatigue and maintain high energy levels. Furthermore, it recommends the intake of foods rich in fiber such as legumes and vegetables to improve digestion and keep blood sugar levels stable, which in turn helps avoid emotional highs and lows.

For her part, dietician Emma Derbyshire advises boosting the consumption of vitamin C, present in some fruits and vegetables, such as kiwis, oranges, peppers and broccoli. “Vitamin C plays a vital role in the transport of fatty acids necessary to generate metabolic energy and is essential for maintaining mitochondrial health, which allows the body to continue producing energy at an optimal rate,” he explains.

Furthermore, he insists on the importance of increasing the intake of vitamin D since low levels of this vitamin have been linked to depression, fatigue and other symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Some research suggests that vitamin D helps maintain good mood and may improve symptoms of depression. “During the winter months it is advisable to add foods rich in vitamin D such as fortified dairy products, fatty fish (such as salmon), egg yolks, fruit juice and mushrooms to the diet,” says the expert.

Finally, the nutritionist remembers that foods rich in folic acid, such as green leafy vegetables, can help increase serotonin levels and reduce stress. Additionally, fruits like berries can also help prevent the release of cortisol, the hormone responsible for stress.