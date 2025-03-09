Tobacco is a bad habit that is not easy to leave. As much as we are aware of how bad it is smoking for our health and the dire consequences that it can have, not all smokers are able to leave it, even being clear that it is best to do it. According to the 2024 Health Survey, the consumption of daily tobacco is in descent, more and more people are considered to leave this habit that can put their life in danger.

Smoking produces damage to almost all organs in the bodyincreases the risk of cardiovascular problems, also lung problems and various types of cancer, being some of the most likely lung, mouth, larynx, nose and sinuses, throat, esophagus, stomach, bladder, kidney, pancreas, cervix, colon and straight. In addition, it decreases the ability to savor and smell, it can cause loss of vision to the Increase the risk of macular degeneration, causes diseases in teeth and gums, skin wrinkles and problems during pregnancy. Thus, it is not uncommon to want to leave it, but there are many difficulties in achieving it, so the neuroscientist Henning Beck has wanted to share some tips to deceive our brain and make it easier to leave it.

How to deceive your brain to quit smoking

Smoking increases the risk of uterus cancer. Freepik

Once the decision to quit smoking, all help seems little, because it is not a simple task. According to him Neuroscientist Henning Beck It is possible to achieve success if we cheat the brain, reprogramming the neuronal connections to stop associating tobacco with immediate rewards. Therefore, the first step is to look for the triggers, that is, what are the situations, moments or actions that lead the smoker to feel that need smoking, can be from stress situations to social encounters.

Once identified, what the expert proposes is to change that habit for another that generates a feeling of similar satisfaction and also quickly, which will create new associations in the brain, replacing those created by tobacco. It is not a change that can be made overnightit carries tempo and patience, so the expert recommends marking attainable goals and gradually reducing tobacco consumption instead of blowing it.





In addition, the benefits obtained as soon as this habit is abandoned, can influence when moving forward. Many of them are noticeable in the long term, such as some improvements in health, but others are immediate. For example, the sense of smell is recovered and flavors are more intense, it stops coughing and the hands recover its color, ceasing to be yellowish. As soon as I quit smoking blood pressure and pulse rhythm return to normaland only a month later the cough disappears and the lung capacity increases.

Other tips to quit smoking

An ashtray with several cigarettes. Pixabay/Nobleprime

In addition to creating a New healthier habit (or that we are able to control because it does not create addiction), the neuroscientist also recommends including antioxidant foods, to help reduce abstinence symptoms, as well as reduce alcohol and tobacco consumptionbecause they are usually triggered from that desire to smoke, it is best to avoid them during the first weeks. It also recommends Share the process With friends and family because it provides motivation, but also reinforces the decision by activating areas of the brain related to emotional connection.

References

Tobacco risks: Medlineplus Medical Encyclopedia. (SF). https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/ency/article/002032.htm

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for free to our new Newsletter.