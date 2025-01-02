According to the Encyclopedia BritannnicaandWhite noise “is an aperiodic sound whose wave pattern is not repetitive and consists of equal intensities of all frequencies of the audible spectrum.” Many people with sleeping problems use it to isolate yourself from external sounds that can interrupt rest, such as car noises, dog barking…

Some examples of white noise are sounds of rain or ocean waves, also television at a moderate volume. It may seem counterintuitive, but white noise is becoming increasingly popular for rest and relaxation, and experts explain that there is a reason for this.

In an interview with CBS News, neurologist Jeffrey Ellenbogen said that white, brown and even pink noise are examples of “sound masking.” “He sound masking “It’s one tool in a big toolbox we have for sleeping in a noisy environment,” he said, explaining that our brain can respond positively to hearing these soundswhich can help mask other unpleasant noises.

“If we have noises in our environment while we sleep, they will stimulate us a lot… Our brain is prepared to respond specifically to sudden changes in the environment, because those are the threats,” he explains. “What the sound masking is introducing a large background soundcalm, consistent, a little soft, which can make the noises that are still there not completely distinguishable.

The benefits of white noise for better sleep

White, brown, and pink noise all have slightly different sounds. White is a kind of ‘hissing’ sound that “a lot of people don’t like.”“. He browneliminates some of that high frequency sound and is more like ocean waves, while the pink It can be similar to the sound of raindrops while sitting in a tent.

The White noise podcasts account for three million hours of daily content on Spotify, according to a Bloomberg report. You can also get the benefits of white, brown, and pink noise from sleep sound machines, which are used to soothe babies.

In May, CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer spoke with psychologist Matthew Ebben, whose research showed that people who used these devices not only slept better overall, but also fell asleep faster. Spencer reported that Noise is one of the reasons why one in three American adults doesn’t get enough sleep.

If you’re interested in trying sound masking, Ellenbogen suggests just getting started. “I encourage people to just listen to it. Find one that you like and then be smart about how to introduce it. Be curious and smart about how to protect your sleep in noisy environments”.