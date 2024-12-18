According to data from the Spanish Society of Neurologyevery year almost 40,000 cases of Alzheimer’s in Spain, 65% of diagnoses being women. Memory loss increases over the years, generally manifesting itself after the age of 60. That women are more prone to cases of dementia or memory loss was related years ago to their greater life expectancy. However, some research, such as that led by neurologist Lisa Mosconihas revealed that the differences in the brains of women and men may be the definitive explanation.

The expert in neurology and director of the Weill Cornell Women’s Brain Initiative She has dedicated the years of her career to studying women’s brains. Above all, he has found the impact that diet can have on brain health. In his book ‘Brain Food’, The doctor dives into nutritional needs, since “our brain literally works on nutrients”. However, the dichotomy of nutrition is that just as there are foods that benefit the brain, others can accelerate its deterioration.

Five foods that should not be eaten according to Lisa Mosconi

The neurologist, who has spent more than 20 years of research, has discovered that these five types of foods could accelerate memory loss and the deterioration of cognitive functions. Although they are all perfectly recognizable and may even be obvious, these are part of people’s daily diet. Its regular consumption, of which we are sometimes not aware, is what puts brain health in check.

Woman eating ultra-processed foods. Getty Images

To begin, point out the ultra-processed foods. These are fully recognized as negative for health, since they contain a variety of additives, fats and sugars processed in the industry. Eating a diet rich in ultra-processed foods is synonymous with not acquiring essential nutrients such as protein and fiber. They can be found in pizzas, French fries and carbonated drinks. In addition to having an important impact on memory, studies also hold it responsible for appearance of different metabolic diseases.

Within the ultra-processed products, you can find, therefore, the fried foods. These ingredients, passed through high amounts of oil, especially saturated and trans fats, are harmful to the brain, since they do not promote blood circulation. If blood flow does not reach the brain motor, the ability to store information is reduced.





Additionally, having a regular diet with large amounts of sugars They could harm your brain health. However, research also gives positive points to sugar consumption, since glucose is one of the brain’s main sources of energy. However, excessive consumption has been linked to loss of cognitive abilities. According to the World Health Organization 6 teaspoons of sugar a day is recommended.

In this case, we must not forget about artificial sweeteners. Although they are offered as more dietary alternatives, they also have an impact on the brain. In fact, as Harvard doctor Saurabh Sethi points out, after various investigations: “Two or more diet sodas a day face a significantly increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.” Furthermore, the intake of alcoholoften mixed with these drinks, favors the destruction of neurons, thus developing neurological diseases.





What foods do you recommend to improve memory?

Food provides essential nutrients for brain health. Getty Images

Among so many studies and investigations, neurologists have been able to detect up to 45 essential nutrients for the brain. As they point out from the University of Navarra Clinic, “The metabolism of the cells of the nervous system requires oxygen and glucose”. Therefore, we must look for foods with the best nutrients that promote proper functioning. Some of those collected by neurologist Lisa Mosconi are the following:

Sweet potato. This tuber is rich in vitamin A and antioxidants according to The Nutrition Source. These nutrients make reduce oxidative stress . In addition, being a source of potassium it also keeps the nervous system healthy.

This tuber is rich in vitamin A and antioxidants according to The Nutrition Source. These nutrients make . In addition, being a source of potassium it also keeps the nervous system healthy. ​ Red fruits. These red or purple berries stand out for fighting through its content in falvonoids to free radicals, responsible for cellular deterioration. They thus contribute to reducing pathologies related to aging such as Alzheimer’s.

These red or purple berries stand out for fighting through its content in to free radicals, responsible for cellular deterioration. They thus contribute to reducing pathologies related to aging such as Alzheimer’s. ​ Fish. Lisa Mosconi collects in her studies the importance of providing the body with Omega-3 . These fatty acids can be obtained through a diet rich in fish, since thanks to these the brain maintains optimal development and growth, increasing learning capacity.

Lisa Mosconi collects in her studies the importance of providing the body with . These fatty acids can be obtained through a diet rich in fish, since thanks to these the brain maintains optimal development and growth, increasing learning capacity. ​Plums. Thanks to its antioxidant content and neuroprotective compoundsthe plum is a fruit recommended by the neurologist for the proper functioning of the brain. Some Research has concluded that its compounds can improve memory.





