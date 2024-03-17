A dog called 'Doqui' was victim of animal abuse, they found him tied with duct tape to a light post in Santander, Colombia. The person responsible, presumably a annoying neighborwho in a video stated that he was very upset because the puppy He kept dirtying the entrance to his house, so he decided to take the cruel measure as punishment.

The man not only dared to tie the dog to the post, he also captured the crime in a video that went viral on social networks, it shows 'Doqui', a dog four-year-old mestizo, immobilized with adhesive tape while his owner is not present.

The aggressor, not yet officially identified, in the video stated that he decided tie the dog to the post as a measure so that the owner of the animal “learned to control it”, since on several occasions she had asked her to take care of her pet and prevent the animal from relieving itself in front of the door of her house.

Faced with public commotion, local authorities quickly intervened to rescue the dog and provide the medical attention necessary. 'Doqui' was transferred to a veterinary center, where doctor Jorge Luis González revealed that the canine had suffered serious emotional trauma due to the deprivation of its basic needs and forced immobilization.

He animal abuse It is a persistent problem in Colombiawith alarming figures, Senator Andrea Padilla, has reported that approximately three million dogs and cats live in abandoned conditions in the country, while around 1,000 cases of animal abuse only in the year 2023.

Veterinary doctor Jorge Luis González emphasized the importance of considering the animals as sentient beings, with emotional needs that must be respected.

Until now, it is unknown if the man responsible has been presented to the authorities, who promised to take severe measures against the person responsible, seeking to apply the maximum penalty allowed by law.