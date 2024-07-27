When many years ago I was offered the chance to write about television in exchange for a good salary, it seemed like a macabre joke, since I never felt the slightest addiction to it. Not even in my childhood with cartoons and clowns. Strange that I am. The explanation my employers gave me was that television would allow me to write about whatever I wanted because the world fit in that device. And until now. Feeling indifference, embarrassment, tiredness or repulsion towards almost everything the monster broadcasts, but always finding topics to earn a living. And pitying many old people who confessed desolately: “The only thing I have done in my life is work and watch television when I get home.” It must be more pleasant, in the absence of desirable company, to listen to the sounds of silence. And there are also books, although they are increasingly resigned to their condition of a lost and abandoned island.

It is assumed that television is only consumed by the elderly. The rest have found another form of mass stupefaction through the exhausting and irresistible consumption of social networks and the world contained on the screen of mobile phones. I see very old people on my morning walk through my neighborhood, often supported by crutches, walkers or wheelchairs. They don’t have the fucking phone in their hand. They are clean, even quite a few women with light makeup, and in their expression most of them seem to be somewhat in agreement with life or at least resigned to their decrepitude. My mother used a compassionate, but also terrifying, expression regarding the appearance of some people: “They have abandoned themselves. They no longer aspire to please anyone. I don’t think they ever look in the mirror, they would be afraid. Their image no longer matters to them.”

And I wonder how the old people spend their time after these walks, during these abrasively long days and nights when a fearsome assailant called insomnia can appear. I imagine that most of them spend their time in the company of the television, listening to stupid things with impunity, watching relentless images of violence from all over the world, cheap movies, infamous soap operas and inane gossip. from the grimy underworld of the heart. And constant reports on the infernal state of the weather. And the poor people who do not have air conditioning sweat and curse uselessly. Until September, television, no nostalgia or mourning for our radical separation. And what a relief not to know anything about the political class. They have a blessed right to vacations.

