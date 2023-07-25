Social quarrel between J-Ax and Paolo Meneguzzi. The back and forth between the two on Instagram set the web ablaze. The singer-songwriter, in an interview with Mow Mag, criticized Disco Paradise with Fedez and J-Ax: «The pop summer of 2023 is depressing. The pop medium seems debased to me. Seeing all tattooed people going on stage to sing the “Disco paradise” on duty makes me sad. Those are hustlers», said Meneguzzi, adding: «Pop must also be visionary, evolved, cared for at the highest levels. The best pop isn’t cheesy at all. See Blanco».

The rapper’s response was not long in coming: «Eh, are you sure that you want to talk about hustlers? Anyway, hello, I will always remember you as the version ordered on Wish by Tiziano Ferro». The singer of Article 31 then added: «There is nothing sadder than the failed singers who blame the “public that today no longer understands a c … o”. We all happen to make songs that don’t “connect” with the market, with fashion or with the tastes of the new generations», said J-Ax, teasing his colleague: «If when it happens you find yourself with a fistful of flies in your hand, it means that you don’t have a fan base that supports you even in moments when you are not mainstream. It means that you made superficial music that didn’t get into people’s hearts but only into their ears, only to leave after a season».

Meneguzzi then increased the dose: «Dear J-Ax who would come after you (you) if you didn’t follow the system you’ve always criticized? Be the spokesperson that the system is rotten, that you deny Sanremo, the Voice and then advertise the “panettone”. You talk about pimps but you play the pimp who is attached to the kids so as not to fall into oblivion that probably scares you so much and to be cool you still yell at us “legalize it”. But that’s enough.”

And he finally concluded: «Are you being tough with dragon tattoos and singing soap bubbles to me? Don’t you find it a bit trashy and a text that isn’t credible for your age? Is there really a need to say “roll up the window” and bother… Battisti? You can’t sing, but you shout, talk and mangle language into the microphone with profanities, swear words and really questionable or incomprehensible messages in songs!”