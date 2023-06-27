Millionaires managed to be crowned Apertura 2023 tournament champion and embroidering the 16th star on their shield, after beating Atlético Nacional from the penalty spot, in one of the most anticipated and dreamed finals by Colombian Professional Soccer fans.

(It may be of interest to you: Outrageous video: this is how a Millionaires fan stole a CityTv journalist).

It was one of the most fervent matches, from the previous one, until the referee’s final whistle. For some fans, the match left a feeling of happiness after seeing their champion team, but others were left with a bad taste for losing the definition against a historic rival.

Receive on your WhatsApp, for free, the latest news from EL TIEMPO



The great final of the Colombian League was very even during the 180 minutes that They finished in a 1-1 draw. after the goals of Jefferson Duque for Atlético Nacional and Andrés Llinás in Millionaires.

Mackalister SIlva, champion with Millionaires. See also F1 Podcast | Chinchero: "Ferrari, good first taste of the race" Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

The curious reaction of the Antioquia rapporteur after Jarlan’s penalty



The definition extended to the collection from the penalty spotwhere one of the great protagonists of the batch was the midfielder of the ‘purslane’, Jarlan Barrera, who charged weakly and saw how the ball went directly to goalkeeper Álvaro Montero’s gloves.

An Antioquian rapporteur starred in a curious moment live, while narrating for a media outlet the shots from the 11 steps, in the grand final between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional.

(We recommend reading: Millionaires, champion: this is how the fans experienced the emotion of the match).

Álvaro Montero saved Jarlan’s penalty Photo: César Melgarejo/ The Weather @cesarmelgarejoa

“Go Jarlan, please you can’t fail us”, the rapporteur began saying in front of the microphone, and in a moment of adrenaline he expressed: “think so” repeatedly, while the player was preparing to kick the ball.

But the narrator went from joy to disappointment in seconds, after Montero’s save: “He covered it up, what a horror about Jarlan, he gave it away,” said the journalist who did not hide his anger at the poor performance.

“What Jarlan does is vulgar, pitiful, lamentable”, affirmed one of the narration partners. But the fact did not stop there, since the rapporteur was emphatic in saying: “Jarlan has to be kicked outthere is no right to what Jarlan Barrera did”, while another pointed out that the player should have left Atlético Nacional many years ago.

(Read here: A fan of Atlético Nacional is murdered after the final against Millonarios in Bogotá).

The sadness of the narrator and the group of journalists who were part of the broadcast was sealed when Larry Vázquez took the fifth penalty and turned it into a goal, giving Millonarios the 16th star.

Undoubtedly, the reaction of the rapporteur and his work group went viral through social networks, and was framed by the passion they placed at the time of definition.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO