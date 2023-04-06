What a great goal and from his own field! Racing player made this painting, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Great goal from Racing.
Fox TV broadcast
Matías Rojas scored a spectacular goal for Racing.
Racing from Argentina visits Ñublense this Wednesday from Chile in a Copa Libertadores match, which was marked by a great goal that went around the world.
At minute 16 of the first half, the Argentine team, visiting, went up on the scoreboard with a great goal.
From behind midfield
the author was matias rojaswho took a left-footed kick from before midfield and from there managed to violate the local goalkeeper, the Uruguayan Nicola Pérez, who was going back and was surprised by the powerful shot.
The goal travels the social networks for its spectacularity and difficultyand there are those who think that he should be one of the next nominees for the Fifa Puskas award.
Rojas is a Paraguayan soccer player who plays in the left midfielder position, and his current team is Racing Club of the Argentine Professional Soccer League. He is international with the Paraguayan soccer team.
SPORTS
