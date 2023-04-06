Friday, April 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

What a great goal and from his own field! Racing player made this painting, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2023
in Sports
0
What a great goal and from his own field! Racing player made this painting, video


close

racing

Great goal from Racing.

Photo:

Fox TV broadcast

Great goal from Racing.

Matías Rojas scored a spectacular goal for Racing.

See also  Cali fans are arrested in Argentina after confrontation between bars

Racing from Argentina visits Ñublense this Wednesday from Chile in a Copa Libertadores match, which was marked by a great goal that went around the world.

(You may be interested: Atlético Nacional imposes its experience and defeats Patronato in the Copa Libertadores)

At minute 16 of the first half, the Argentine team, visiting, went up on the scoreboard with a great goal.

From behind midfield

the author was matias rojaswho took a left-footed kick from before midfield and from there managed to violate the local goalkeeper, the Uruguayan Nicola Pérez, who was going back and was surprised by the powerful shot.

The goal travels the social networks for its spectacularity and difficultyand there are those who think that he should be one of the next nominees for the Fifa Puskas award.

Rojas is a Paraguayan soccer player who plays in the left midfielder position, and his current team is Racing Club of the Argentine Professional Soccer League. He is international with the Paraguayan soccer team.

See also  Sebastián Villa, present in Boca's great draw against Corinthians

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#great #goal #field #Racing #player #painting #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Concachampions: With a foot and a half in the semifinals! Tigres hits Motagua as a visitor

Concachampions: With a foot and a half in the semifinals! Tigres hits Motagua as a visitor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result