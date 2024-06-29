ANDThis June 28, the Colombian National Team made the entire country celebrate, because in their match against Costa Rica they emerged victorious with a resounding 3 to 0. This allows the team led by Néstor Lorenzo to advance towards the lead in Group C in the 2024 Copa América.

After a clear and convincing victory, they added six points with five goals for and only one against in the tournament. Beyond the numbers, the team has stood out on social networks for the tender gesture they had with the Colombian journalists who went to the United States to support them.

The media ‘ESPN’, He showed that players often leave boxes with different foods for the journalists who cover the match and wait for the players in the mixed zone. The same medium shared a recording in which it is seen that the boxes have fruits, snacks, drinks, among other things.

“It is a gesture towards us journalists, and not only Colombia, but those who cover it. What they have left, they give to us.”commented journalist Fabian from the city of Villavicencio.

He also said that this detail of leaving them food began after their match against Paraguay. In addition, at the press conference two days ago, they were given a poster and all the players signed it.

“Obviously, they understand that we have had to come from Colombia to support them, sometimes in difficult conditions, And this is like a nice gesture of sharing, solidarity, friendship and camaraderie,” said the same journalist.

👏🏼 BRAVE, COLOMBIA The national team leaves food for the journalists who cover the match and wait for the players in the mixed zone. They have had this gesture with the press since the previous match against Paraguay. 📹 @serolf2888 pic.twitter.com/JRPIQTcX8m — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) June 29, 2024

Time and date of the Colombia vs. Brazil match

The Colombian National Team will face Brazil in its third and final match of the group stage of the Copa América 2024. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This confrontation is of great importance, given that measuring against Brazil is always significant in any official competition.

Colombia have generated high expectations for their good performance. They recently defeated Brazil in Barranquilla during the qualifiers, which adds a spicy element to the match. Brazil, on the other hand, need a favourable result to ensure their passage to the quarter-finals, since a defeat would complicate their qualification.

Colombia has already secured its place in the next phase and is looking to advance as group leaders. This match will be crucial in determining the final positions and the matches in the next round of the tournament.

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

