Produced by Michel Gómez for Frecuencia Latina in 2002, “What a good breed” It came to TV with chapters that the public liked, exploring the divisions between Lima’s social classes. With a script by Eduardo Adrianzén, the leading role fell to Milene Vasquez and Gerardo Zamora, who gave life to Fiorella Prado and Valentin Condorirespectively.

20 years after their training, the actors met again to celebrate this anniversary. On their social networks, both announced that they would be part of a special of the “Weekly Report” program.

“Many of the things that were touched on in the novel are still happening today. Discrimination, corruption and more. 20 years have passed and we are still living them,” said Vásquez.

“I always said that this story was going to work with me or without me. I have never seen a first chapter so well done, the one recorded in Cajamarca. Handsome. People saw the preview and were just waiting to see the premiere,” shared Zamora.

What was “What a good breed” about?

The novel depicted the life of a young woman from a wealthy family, come to less, Fiorella Prado (Milene Vásquez), who falls in love with Valentín Condori (Gerardo Zamora), a man of Andean descent, who emigrates to Lima in search of opportunities. Friends, people who will be against your love and allies are part of this popular story.