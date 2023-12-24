More and more people are turning away from Christianity and the church. But is that wise? An appeal to focus more on prayer again. About the power of the Lord's Prayer.

Another year in which you could lose your faith. Anyone who looks to the east sees nothing good in Ukraine; and in the West, the outlook for the upcoming presidential elections in the United States is already causing concern for some Europeans. The situation created by the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel and the Gaza Strip is also depressing. The result is anti-Semitism on the streets of Hesse too. Added to this is the refugee crisis, but also the fact that there is still a lack of convincing responses from the global community to climate change. And the list is not exhaustive.