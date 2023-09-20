With videoLazio sensationally gained a point from the match against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel became the hero of the Italians in Rome by scoring the 1-1 final score with a striking header. The beautiful goal came deep into injury time.



Sports editorial



September 19 2023

Lazio, classified in Feyenoord’s group, had been trailing since the 29th minute. Pablo Barrios scored on behalf of Atlético with a deflected shot.

The Italians seemed unable to avert a home defeat, until the goalkeeper was shouted forward by the crowd during a corner in injury time. The effort seemed to be in vain, but after the corner was initially deflected, Provedel headed in fantastically like an accomplished striker on a pass from Luis Alberto. The final whistle followed immediately afterwards.

A goalkeeper who scores a field goal is a rarity, especially in the Champions League. The last time it happened was in 2009. AZ has bad memories of that moment, because it was Sinan Bolat who scored on behalf of Standard Liège against the Alkmaarders. Hans-Jörg Butt (Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and HSV, three times), Vincent Enyeama (Hapoel Tel Aviv) also scored, but did so from the penalty spot. See also In response to Lula, Ukraine says it does not trade with its territories

Due to the spectacular denouement in Rome, Feyenoord is alone in the lead in group E with three points. The Rotterdam team started the tournament with a 2-0 home win over Celtic.

Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel is the hero of Lazio with his late equalizer. © REUTERS



Match center

• Check the complete Champions League program here.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our videos about the Champions League here