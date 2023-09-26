The singer from Barranquilla Last week Shakira premiered her new song, ‘El Jefe’, and once again caused a sensation among his fans and the media. It has also raised controversy for its lyrics.

The rhythm of the song, with the northern Mexican musical touch, was not the big surprise of Shakira’s new musical single. The song is focused on the labor exploitation that millions of people experience and the discomfort caused by having bad bosses.

Shakira did not miss the opportunity to attack her ex-fiancé’s family and sent a dart to her ex-father-in-law: “But there is still my ex-father-in-law who has not set foot in the grave,” sings the Barranquilla artist.

Piqué’s infidelity?

One of the phrases from Shakira’s new single is: “They say there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years”that was what the Colombian avoided when she ended her love relationship with Gerard Piqué.

Last year, the world learned that one of the most famous couples in Spain had separated due to several infidelities of Gerard Piqué with some women in Catalonia; One of the most notable was Clara Chía, current partner of the former FC Barcelona soccer player.

Shakira, Colombian singer. Photo: EFE/ Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

But it seems that she was not the only woman that Piqué looked for to deceive the Barranquilla artist, A television star revealed that he tried to conquer her while he was married and long before his current girlfriend came into his life.

Is about Miriam Saavedrawho appeared on the show Party to reveal how Gerard Piqué tried to seduce her and took advantage of the Colombian’s tours to ask her out.

The Peruvian artist said that Piqué wanted to conquer it three years ago, But being a big fan of Shakira, he decided to avoid the praise of the former Spanish center back and left him ‘wanting’.

Piqué was left with the desire to kill the worm

“Piqué was left with the desire to kill the worm. Being a fan of hers, I rejected Piqué because they called me twice in a nightclub. I didn’t know who Piqué was and I adore Shakira“said Saavedra in the program.

Although it was not the only topic he touched on, since accused the Barranquilla woman of plagiarizing her ‘worm’ dance in the new global hit with Fuerza Regida, ‘El Jefe’: “I’m a little upset because he has copied my footsteps, he has to give me compensation,” he expressed.

Clara Chía is a key part of Piqué’s company. Photo: Instagram: @ Shakira / Private Archive.

