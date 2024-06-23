This Saturday at the debut of the Mexican team compared to its similar Jamaica in the Copa America 2024after a fairly competitive first half, finally the Reggae-Boyz They had taken the lead within minutes of starting the second period, however, the VAR saved the Tricolor.
It was the 49th minute, when the Caribbean approached the area, with Johan Vasquez clearing the ball, which fell again at the feet of the Jamaicans, so that Dexter Lembikisa sent a center that connected with a header Michail Antonioleaving the Aztec elements perplexed.
When Jamaica will celebrate with everything having conquered the arch of Julio Gonzálezcame the silent review by the VARwith the Moroccan referee Ismail Elfath throwing everything back because Anthony He was clearly out of position prior to the center.
After that, the game continues without scores, with both teams having clear opportunities to score, trying to add three after Venezuela won 2-1 Ecuador in the group.
