Little Lola Di Gregoria was born yesterday, Wednesday 4 September, daughter of Ludovica Valli and her husband Gianmaria Di Gregorio. The couple already has two children: Anastasia and Otto

The former tronista of the program Uomini e Donne and established influencer, Ludovica Valli, she gave birth for the third time in the last few hours.

mother for the third time

The young woman became the mother of a beautiful baby girl, named Lola DeGregorio. Before her, they were born Anastasia3 years old and Otto Edwardof 1. The little girl is in fact the third child of the well-known influencer, had by her partner, the entrepreneur Gianmaria DeGregorio.

The Valli, sister of Beatrice and Eleanorjust a short time before giving birth, she had shared a very sweet social video showing her children busy preparing a painting for their future little sister.

Just a few hours before giving birth, the new mother wrote these tender words in a post published on her social media:

“Your sister (Anastasia) told me today: ‘Mom, I can’t wait to see my sister, I’m happy that mommy is coming’. Your brother (Otto Edoardo) on the other hand has been falling asleep to the background of your little heart for 9 months. And woe betide anyone who moves him from there. We can’t wait to see you and hold you tight, little one”.

drawing for little Lola

Ludovica Valli: Mother for the third time

Born yesterday, Wednesday 4 September, the third child of the well-known influencer Ludovica Valli.

In the photos published on the former tronista’s profile there are some shots of the newborn wearing a leopard-print onesie, others in which her mother hugs her and holds her close and a photo together with her parents.

“What a wonderful story is life? The reason for our existence”. This is Ludovica’s sweet dedication that sums up in a few words all the love she feels towards her children.

Among the numerous messages of good wishes, there were also those from the influencer friend Julia De Lellis and the older sister, Eleanor Valley.

little Lola was born

In a recent interview given to the program Very trueLudovica Valli revealed that she had not planned this third pregnancy, which therefore came unexpectedly, but which she nevertheless experienced as a gift of inestimable value:

“This third pregnancy? Even though it was in our heads and hearts, it just happened that way. It wasn’t planned, unlike the first two. It was a heartfelt pregnancy, in every way. I can say I’m very lucky.”