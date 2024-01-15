This Monday, January 15, the The Best awards, which recognize the best soccer players on the planet in the previous season. Front Linda Caicedo, figure of the Colombian National Team, she was the second player in the world, but was not included in the ideal eleven.

The Real Madrid player received the distinction for the best goal of the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia for her score against Germany, and is competing for the Puskas Award. Besides, won the Golden Girl award for best player under 21 years of age. She was also nominated for the Ballon d'Or and was ninth. However, none of that helped and Caicedo left blank.

Upon learning that she was not chosen in the ideal team, the woman born in Valle del Cauca could not hide her disappointment. The talented forward's reaction was captured by cameras during the awards gala.

The offensive midfielder of the Spanish National Team, Aitana Bonmati, was the winner of the Best Player award with 52 points, Caicedo was in second place with 40 points, and third place on the podium was occupied by Jennifer Hermoso with 36 points.

Hermoso was involved in the scandal with Luis Rubiales, then president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, who kissed her on the mouth.

Why was it left out?

In The Best awards there are two different votes. One, for the ideal team and another, separately, for the best player. Linda Caicedo was not chosen in either of the two.

The votes of the fans, on the Fifa website, were not enough for Caicedo to be among the ideal team.

The chosen team was the following: Earps; Bronze, Greenwood, Olga Carmona; Toone, Aitana Bonmati, Walsh; James, Kerr, Morgan and Russo.

