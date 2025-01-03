The medical director of the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, doctor Pablo Turrionhas stated that “maintain a stable and adequate temperature, between 20 and 22°C during the day and somewhat lower (18-19ºC) at night, with a humidity of around 40-60%, reduces the risk of respiratory infections, avoids heat stress and improves sleep quality“.

Likewise, “it is convenient maintain a stable temperature throughout the day without large fluctuationsbut ensuring adequate ventilation. In winter, more frequent ventilation but of short duration (8-10 minutes) is preferable and taking advantage the hours of highest temperature to avoid large thermal changes,” added the expert.

On the other hand, the Director of Sustainability of Sanitas, Catherine Cummingsadded that “opting for renewable energy sources contributes both to mitigate the carbon footprint as promote a cleaner environment within the home by reducing the emission of polluting particles.

Therefore, it is advisable “adopt responsible and sustainable measures not only in homesalso among corporate actors with the aim of benefiting the health of people and the planet“.

Given this situation, Sanitas proposes a series of practical tips to guarantee a healthy and sustainable winter at home. Among these, the rational use of heating stands out, adjusting the thermostat between 19 and 21°C for avoid risks such as dry airways and circulatory problems.

On the other hand, it is suggested turn off heating in empty rooms to avoid overheating of spaces and save energy. Besides, keep Clean and well-maintained radiators ensure better heat distribution and minimize the accumulation of particles that can affect air quality.

Also, they recommend opt by LED Lighting. Replacing traditional light bulbs with LED technology is recommended because reduces energy consumption by 80 percent at the same time avoid the generation of unnecessary heat in rooms.

In addition, leverage daylight hours and raising the blinds during the day to maximize heat and natural light minimizes dependence on artificial systems and helps regulate the internal temperature of the home, which enhances comfort and avoids thermal shock. Just as closing them at dusk conserves the accumulated heat, thus reducing the risk of extreme temperatures that can affect the respiratory system.

Likewise, Sanitas advises using eco programs in washing machines and dishwashers as it reduces energy consumption as well as reduces the thermal impact that these devices generate in closed environments. In this context, turning off the equipment in Standby mode eliminates unnecessary energy use and prevents electrical overload, improving safety and air quality by preventing overheating.

In addition, they point out that it is important to periodically check devices such as boilers and radiators to avoid carbon monoxide emissions, which are harmful to health. Likewise, having highly energy efficient appliances guarantees optimal performance, contributing to maintain a stable and safe temperature in the home during low temperatures.

Finally, Catherine Cummings points out that Sanitas has committed to being a company with net zero emissions by 2040 and reducing more than 78 percent of its direct CO2 emissions since 2009.