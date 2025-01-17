The medical director of Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, Pablo Turrionhas assured that the air quality worsens during the winter months due to use “intensive“of fossil fuels for heating which, together with the cold, can cause worsen respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

This use of fuel and thermal inversions worsens “significantly“air quality, since the layer of warm air remains suspended in cold air near the surfacepreventing the dispersion of contaminants and favoring their accumulation in the lower layers of the atmosphere.

“In these months No We not only face the cold, but also greater exposure to fine particles and toxic gases that can aggravate respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. This increases the risk of asthma attacks, bronchitis and other serious health problems.“said Turrión.

It should be noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide in 2019 due to air pollution, which also caused 36 percent of premature deaths from lung cancer and 35 percent of cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. (COPD), of the 34 percent of strokes and 27 percent of ischemic heart disease.

The main health problems associated with poor air quality during these months are the worsening of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD; the appearance of respiratory infections weakening lung defenses; increased risk of heart disease and stroke; the deterioration of the immune system, reducing resistance to diseases; or the aggravation of mental disorders such as anxiety and depression.

This is why, from Sanitas, a series of indications have been given to avoid this type of problems, for which adequate ventilation of interior spaces is necessary.despite the cold“, recommending opening the windows during periods”short but frequent“, so as to avoid the accumulation of interior contaminants.

The company has also advised opting for heating systems that generate fewer emissions, such as condensing boilers or heat pumpsand ensure its correct maintenance, which will reduce pollution and energy consumption.

Likewise, you should use applications and services to monitor air quality, so that outdoor activities can be planned while minimizing exposure during times of high pollution.

Experts have advised promote sustainable transportation, for which it is necessary to reduce the use of private vehicles and opt by public transport, cycling or walking, which also promotes a healthier lifestyle.

Finally, the company has urged the use of masks certified on days with high levels of pollution, especially in urban areas.

This situation has made Sanitasin collaboration with the University of Navarra, is carrying out a study to understand how air quality in cities influences the health of the environment and people, all through the Sanitas Health and Environment Chair of the Institute BIOME of the University of Navarra, whose objective is improve understanding of the health effects of air pollution, as well as develop effective strategies to mitigate these impacts.