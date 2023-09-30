Second defeat in the championship for the Seagulls, who fall on the Villans’ pitch under the blows of an unleashed Watkins (hat-trick plus an assist)

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato





@

dchinellato – London

Where have Brighton gone? He wasn’t at Villa Park in Birmingham, where De Zerbi’s team suffered a devastating 6-1 defeat by Aston Villa, the worst defeat with the Italian coach on the bench. The seagulls were outclassed from start to finish, demolished by the hat-trick – under the eyes of coach Southgate – by the wild Ollie Watkins (50 career goals with the Villans, plus the assist for the 5-1 by Jacob Ramsey and also the in the 6th goal, scored by Douglas Luiz in the 97th minute), canceled out by the physicality of Emery’s team and never able to react. In the championship it is the first stop after three victories, but overall it is the third in the last 4 games in all competitions, with the aggravating circumstance this time of the defensive disaster. A symptom that something isn’t working, something that De Zerbi must correct quickly: coming up is the trip to Marseille on Thursday in the ironclad group of the Europa League and the visit to Amex Park on Sunday by the wild Liverpool. See also Zaccheroni: "I've never seen Roma strong in continuity"

the keys — Brighton started the match third in the table in the wake of City and Liverpool but played third from last. March and Mitoma too crowded in the defensive phase, too many errors in the web of passes that have become the trademark of De Zerbi’s team, the attackers of the first half (Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck) completely null and void, the defense disastrous. The team seems to be affected more mentally than physically by the many commitments: De Zerbi, having removed the emergency in the middle of the pitch which forced him to start the 18-year-old Jack Hinshelwood (in his first real minutes of his career in the Premier League), has the men to continue changing the team as he is doing, but he cannot find the right formula to give Brighton the game and results they had before the calendar got thicker. The key men are missing (even Mitoma, who was decisive last week against Bournemouth, was unsuccessful), the DNA of the team, the game, is missing. Quite the opposite of Aston Villa, who with Nicolò Zaniolo as cover man (from the Match Program distributed in the pre-match, the blue player stood out on the pitch without excelling) achieved their third victory in a row and tied Brighton to 15th in the standings. Watkins demonstrated with three quality goals why Aston Villa is doing everything to shield him, the team in general knows how to expose the opponent’s weaknesses: Zaniolo, replaced in the 56th minute, is increasingly integrated into Emery’s schemes: he starts from the left, often swaps positions with Watkins or Diaby, another arrival of the summer, tries to make himself useful even in front of goal in front of goal. The Villans were fresh from a disappointing elimination in the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Everton but sensationally erased it with their best match of the season. See also F1 | Motors 2026: has Ferrari ... sold its soul?

the match — Brighton’s start was so disastrous that they were already 3-0 down before the half-hour mark. Watkins struck first in the 11th minute, lit up by a pass from the right by Cash, then doubled the lead in the 21st minute, dominating Veltman (whose passing error had triggered the Villans restart) and finding the right angle to overcome Steele. The 3-0, in the 26th minute, was an unfortunate own goal by Estupiñán, who put it behind his goalkeeper to beat Zaniolo. De Zerbi seems about to explode as he walks towards the changing rooms after the worst first half of his management: he returns leaving Ferguson and Welbeck in the changing rooms, completely useless and replaced by Fati and João Pedro, and Estupiñán, replaced by Lamptey. The shock came immediately: in the 50th minute Fati scored his first goal in the Premier League with an assist from João Pedro. It doesn’t last, because in the 65th minute Villa Park is again celebrating a goal from the irrepressible Watkins, who reaches 50 in his career with Aston Villa thanks to the collaboration of Webester. The attacker is in such a state of grace that in the 85th minute he also inspires Ramsey’s super goal and then in the 97th minute the sixth goal, scored by Douglas Luiz who collects his shot blocked by Steele. And which certifies, among the chants of the home fans, the nightmare of De Zerbi’s Brighton. See also Bucaramanga vs. Millionaires LIVE, follow the game of honor in Group A