Mexico says goodbye to the airline Aeromar before his imminent bankruptcybut if you are one of the affected passengers, Aeroméxico will support them by not charging for flights.

After the closure of Aeromar, the flag carrier of Mexico, founded in 1934 by Antonio Díaz Lombardo, with its base at the International Airport of Mexico City, Aeroméxico, will help affected people who were going to travel with the airline who left announced his bankruptcy on February 15, 2023.

Grupo Aeroméxico, reported that it will help by forgiving the total flight farehowever, people who lost their ticket, must pay the airport use fee (TUA).

The exclusive protection policy for passengers who have Aeromar reservations will be applied in the cities of Colima, Tepic, Ciudad Victoria, Piedras Negras, McAllen and Ixtepec.

While in the purchase of tickets from nearby destinations, which Aeroméxico has operations, it will be valid until February 28 of this year, to be beneficiaries, through the Twitter social network, the airline asked that they communicate to our Call Center (55)-5133-4006.

What is the number of passengers affected by the closure of Aeromar, according to Profeco?

The Mexican airline Aeromar confirmed this Wednesday that it stopped operating its flights on February 15, after 35 uninterrupted years, due to a financial crisis it was going through.

On this day, with 11 flights appearing on the itinerary, 10 of them were marked as cancelled, therefore, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), which estimates a total of 4 thousand 904 passengers were affected.

Through a statement, Prophecy, announced that the number of affected passengers is the total amount with respect to the tickets sold that would be made from February 15 to November to 15 districts operated by the airline founded in 1987, based in Terminal 2 of the International Airport of Mexico City.

Today, in addition to the fact that at least 600 employees lost their jobs, the impact was for 528 passengers who filed their complaint with Profeco for the closure of the airline.