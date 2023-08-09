Home page World

From: Stefanie Lipfert

Helicopter parents are a thing of the past. Now we’re talking about “Crunchy Mom”. But what distinguishes her from a “Silky Mom”? Here is an overview.

Kassel – As different and individual as the upbringing styles are these days, there are just as many other bizarre parenting labels to be found: The term helicopter parents has long been a common term: a mother or father circling around the offspring like a helicopter. Everyday family life is dominated by the fear that something bad could happen to the child.

Crunchy Mom: Type of mom who defies the mainstream when it comes to parenting

While combing through the Urban Dictionary Terms such as curling parents or taxi parents are used, but also terms like the “crunchy mom”: Translated into German, the term means “crunchy mother”. But the term “Hippie Mom” ​​fits best for this.

Because the mother type of Crunchy Mom goes completely against the mainstream. Crunchy Mom is vegetarian or vegan, bakes her own bread and gets most of her groceries from her own garden. Otherwise there is fruit and vegetables from the farmer’s market and of course most of the food is processed in-house.

Crunchy Moms refuse to buy mainstream products or do mainstream things. The nature-loving hippie mothers give birth to their children at home and instead of watching TV they read at home. The Crunchy Mom phenomenon has also become a trend on Tik-Tok:

Crunchy Mom:

The Crunchy Mom didn’t think much of the mainstream in her upbringing. Mainstream products or television are taboo for the children, who are naturally born in their own four walls.

Silky Mom:

The Silky Mom is the opposite of the Crunchy Mom. Medicine, science and technology are used for raising children. The Silky Mom gives birth in the hospital, bottle feeds the baby and wraps it in disposable diapers. Silky Moms are mostly working mothers who rely on modern technology.

Scrunchy Mom:

The Scrunchy Mom combines the two opposing parenting styles: She is the more realistic alternative to the two versions. So she can give birth to her child in the hospital and bottle-feed her, but still cook her own food and use cloth diapers for the child.

Helicopter parents and Co.: Terms for parenting styles

The term helicopter parents has been known for a long time, Taxi parents can be more or less deduced: The current parenting styles are as diverse as the associated terms. Lawnmower Parents are part of the Helicopter Parent family and avoid potential hazards before their kids can even trip over them. The term comes from a teacher in 2018.

A subgenus of overprotective helicopter parents are the so-called taxi parents. Because they don’t want their children to have to walk to school, they stand in front of the school on time to pick up their children. They block all parking spaces.

With “Free Range Parenting” children should have as much freedom as possible for their own experiences. This approach aims to promote self-confidence and independence. (sli)