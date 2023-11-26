You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Alejandro Garnacho Chilean brand.
EFE / Screenshot
Alejandro Garnacho Chilean brand.
Manchester United opened the scoring against Everton in the Premier League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Everton and Manchester United They star in the most attractive match on Sunday in the Premier League. The red devils visit Goodison Park in search of three points that will allow them to recover from a difficult start to the season.
Those led by the technician Erik ten Hag They started the match in a spectacular way thanks to the genius of the Argentine Alejandro Garnacho, who was a starter for Manchester United.
The young forward connected with a brilliant overhead kick after a perfect cross from the Portuguese Diogo Dalot. Garnacho rose with his back to the ball and took a whip that slipped into a corner of the rival goal defended by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for the partial 1-0.
News in development…
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#crazy #goal #Alejandro #Garnacho #scores #bicycle #kick #Manchester #United #video