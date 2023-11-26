Everton and Manchester United They star in the most attractive match on Sunday in the Premier League. The red devils visit Goodison Park in search of three points that will allow them to recover from a difficult start to the season.

Those led by the technician Erik ten Hag They started the match in a spectacular way thanks to the genius of the Argentine Alejandro Garnacho, who was a starter for Manchester United.

The young forward connected with a brilliant overhead kick after a perfect cross from the Portuguese Diogo Dalot. Garnacho rose with his back to the ball and took a whip that slipped into a corner of the rival goal defended by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for the partial 1-0.

News in development…