A good Martina Trevisan gives herself and Italy a third round at Indian Wells. Not bad, as a result, for the number 23 seed who made her debut in the Californian tournament. The commitment was not simple, because Madison Brengle was facing her, beaten 5-7 6-1 6-2, in a comeback, in a game that Trevisan herself defined as rather uncomfortable. Normal: the opponent, although not phenomenal, is one who always gives few points of reference and which varies from moment to moment.

Luckily it doesn’t always do it well, and Tuscany has been able to take advantage of it. “I especially tried to change immediately on the forehand, a slightly slower ball that perhaps plays a little worse. So I tried in recovery to go straighter. I’m happy because I fought on all the points: I needed to feel the fight a little more”, said Trevisan, who after taking measures in the first set, in the other two managed to find the right solutions to the game of opponent, and there was no match. Now for her there will be a completely different and stronger type of player, Karolina Muchova who defeated former world number one Victoria Azarenka 7-6(1) 6-3: “She plays very well, with a very heavy, serving very well. I played there two weeks ago, that game will help me a lot to understand what to do differently. I want to enter the field differently than in Doha, together with my team we will try to identify the weak points but at this point whoever touches you touches you. They are all strong, but it is right to enjoy it ”.