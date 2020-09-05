An employee of a Basque Research Technology Alliance (BRTA) center was at her home at the end of July. Her mobile received an alert: “It was like a WhatsApp. You have been close to someone who has tested positive for covid and please contact prevention, said the text ”. The alert was from an app called Epidig, developed by Tecnalia and Ibermática, and that works with the same protocol as Radar Covid. Since June it has been underway in several Basque centers that use it to control outbreaks within their organizations. Its objective is the same as Radar Covid, but within companies. In BRTA it is carried by about 3,200 workers on their mobile. The temporary advantage of these organizations is that they decided earlier and with greater conviction on the development of the application.

“At that moment you get scared a little, I was nervous, I didn’t imagine it, I had always been in a mask.”, Says the employee who received the alert, for now the only one known in BRTA. The mask, in fact, obviously does not exempt from receiving the alert. Two people can be close with a mask and the risk is drastically reduced. But the app doesn’t know. In those moments, she mentally reviews all the recent activity, but the employee does not know even today who could be the person who caused her notification.

“There are days when I work at home and days when I go to the office. I felt very safe. It didn’t even cross my mind. I didn’t feel at risk, ”she says. She got in touch with prevention and they redirected her to the health system for a test. She tested negative and moved on with her life after a quarantine that overlapped with her vacation.

The app is also running within Tecnalia. They have had some more real positive cases there, the last one this week. In one of the first ones, in June, two colleagues had a coffee in the bar on the premises. One said to the other: “What a brown man, I have received an alert from these for having been close to someone infected.” Her colleague jumped: “And what are you doing here quietly telling me?” And in the cafeteria, in addition, one of the areas where the mask is not de rigueur. The companion arrived earlier to notify those in charge of prevention than the victim herself.

There are two possible cases of human reactions to an autumn with Covid Radar on mobiles, if it finally ends up working and has enough adoption. In these companies, the management recommends that workers download it and the usage figures are very high. As with Radar Covid, among employees there have been the usual debates: “This is what they want to control us.” Epidig works only with bluetooth And the management does not have to know how many close contact notices are sent each time someone enters a code as positive in the app. Or you do not know until those affected contact the prevention department. In smaller settings, tracing potential outbreaks is easier but not foolproof.

A BRTA prevention manager explains that the use of such an app in a closed environment also helps them to check compliance with good practices. “We can generate codes simulating positives that help us to check if the distances are met or not,” he says. “If you have people with supposedly low risk, and to those people you send simulation codes and notifications appear, it is that distances are not respected,” he adds.

That is, the company introduces false positives in employees who in theory pose a low risk because they are locked in offices or their work requires little contact.If these codes suddenly generate a trail of warnings to other colleagues, the security protocol is ineffective. or it is not fulfilled. Radar Covid, in an open environment, does not allow this type of experiment, although in principle they were carried out in the La Gomera pilot.

These controlled drills within companies also allow you to see the risk of an organization. If you suddenly introduce a few positives and half staff are alerted, it is a challenge for management: “In an outbreak, if there are many contacts, they are quarantined, they go home for 10 days. The simulation allows us to know if it will affect me a lot if I get a positive, ”they explain from prevention.

“Ultimately Epidig is for companies and organizations, to help internal trackers within their facilities,” says Óscar Lage, head of cybersecurity at Tecnalia.

