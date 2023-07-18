Azucena Calvayformer vocalist of the group The Rebels of Cumbiarecently attended “The blowout of the Chola”a television program hosted by the well-known Chola Chabuca. In said space, the cumbiambera officially revealed to her fans that she is pregnant and that she is already eight months pregnant.

Calvay Diaz reported that all her achievements are dedicated to her baby, who will be born very soon. Likewise, he affirmed that he will not stop studying his career in Human Medicine. “I have to finish it,” she sentenced.

After having revealed how long she is pregnant, the Chola Chabuca He showed a great gesture of surprise, since the interpreter “doesn’t notice her tummy.”

At the moment, the singer of “Mix stop loving youShe did not provide further information about when her labor is scheduled. She also did not detail the possible name of her future baby.

Who Azucena Calvay?

Azucena Calvay is a popular 21-year-old cumbia singer who was born in the province of Chiclayoregion of Lambayeque. She rose to fame after joining the musical group The Rebels of Cumbia. There she served as a vocalist. Likewise, she caught the attention of the listeners after making it public that the cumbiambera studies Human medicine.

Together with the aforementioned group, Azucena Calvayalso known as ‘The queen of the scorned‘, released the musical hit “Stop Loving You“, which reached 3 million views three weeks after it was released on Youtube.

who is the couple Azucena Calvay and father of her future child?

Azucena Calvay revealed in an interview that his partner, and father of his future child, responds to the name of jonathan cherowho is director of the orchestra of ‘The queen of the scorned‘.

Calvay Diaz He did not reveal many details of his relationship, but he said that he is happy with his partner and that he is very understanding, because he loves public displays of affection.

Message that he dedicated to his partner. Photo: Instagram Azucena Calvay

How much do you chargeAzucena Calvayby presentation?

A Facebook user revealed that the popular cumbia singerAzucena Calvaycharges S/ 45,000 for three hours of presentation; however, the former member ofThe Rebels of CumbiaI answer. “I don’t charge 45, I charge 50. You need to find out well!”, he repliedCalvay.

Yolanda Medinamember and founder of the musical groupBeautiful soulcongratulatedAzucena Calvayfor having provided the answer and not being self-conscious.

Azucena Calvay was already pregnant

In a concert a few weeks ago, you could already see the state of pregnancy of the singer Azucena Calvay.



