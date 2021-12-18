After the draw with Milan, the Friulians dominate the Sardinians, challenged by the home crowd. Makengo unlocks the match after 4 ‘, the former Milan player’s brace and Molina’s bolide complete the goal. Marin expelled. On social media, the company’s apologies for the performance

After the good draw with Milan, Cioffi’s Udinese dominated at Unipol Domus, overwhelming Cagliari 4-0, increasingly at the bottom of the table. Race that immediately took the right turn for the Friulians, in goal with Makengo after 4 ‘. The splendid free-kick by Deulofeu at the end of the first half and the trio with a tremendous blow from outside Molina in the 50th minute marked the match definitively, with the former AC Milan player signing the poker in the 69th minute. For the Sardinians, returning from another 0-4, that of San Siro with Inter, a very heavy home misstep that does not reverse the negative trend that has now lasted since the beginning of the season. The bianconeri instead move away from the hot zone, climbing to an altitude of 20 and putting 10 points between themselves and the third-last ones (Genoa and Cagliari itself). At the end of the match on social media, the Sardinian company apologized to the fans for the performance.

first half – The challenge was immediately uphill for Mazzarri, with Godin making a mistake in the setting on 4 ‘. Makengo takes advantage of it and steals the ball, throws a triangle with Udogie and slips Cragno. It is the first goal in Serie A for the Franco-Congolese. Cagliari’s reaction is immediate: one-two Pavoletti-Joao Pedro and the Livorno forward forces Silvestri to make a difficult detour for a corner. It will remain the most dangerous opportunity of Cagliari. The Sardinians struggle to build a game. At 29 ‘Samir-Nandez clash: the worst is the Cagliari player who, hit hard in the right knee, stays on the sidelines for a long time before returning. Cragno punches Samir’s first shot on a corner kick in the 38th minute after a long period in which nothing really happens. Shortly after the yellow comes to Marin for a slap to Becao. At the end of time a gallop of Udogie that starts from his area and reaches the ball up to 3-4 meters from the opponent, forcing Dalbert to foul with the inevitable yellow. Deulofeu’s free-kick is a gem, Cragno can only watch it finish in the opposite corner: 0-2 at the interval.

recovery – Mazzari restarts with Keita, Lykogiannis and Caceres for Nandez, Dalbert and Carboni. But in the 50th minute Udinese’s third goal arrives, On a throw-in the Sardinian defense rejects short, Molina pounces on the ball and with a great right-footed swipe of first intention stabs Cragno. The whistles are raining on Cagliari, now also psychologically down. The second yellow to Marin in the 66th minute leaves the hosts in 10, making the rossoblu evening even more bitter. Without opposition, Deulofeu (later booked) signs the poker in the 69th minute with a nice shot inside the rival area. Unipol Domus empties, those who remain do so only to contest.

