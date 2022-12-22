Vivian Borsato fought like Mihajlovic against leukemia: he passed away on December 20, four days after Sinisa

Just 4 days after Mihajlovic’s disappearance, another former footballer passed away, who like Sinisa tried to fight with all his might against leukemia. His name was Vivian Borsato, had played in the Veneto amateur teams and was only 48 years old. He was inspired by the former Serbian footballer both on a sporting level and in the fight against the disease.

A cruel destiny who has them united until the last of their days. The world of football, last December 16, in fact learned the news of the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The former footballer had discovered that he had the leukemia in 2019, then faced treatment and the transplant apparently defeating the disease. Earlier this year, however, she returned and a few months later, she took him away.

Vivian, on the other hand, had discovered that he was suffering from the same pathology a few years earlier, in 2017. Like Sinisa, he underwent all the necessary treatments and also a bone marrow transplant. The latter, just like in Miha, also in Vivian had restored hope that nightmare was now a thing of the past.

Then 2022 began and the first months of this year brought bad news to both of them: leukemia was back.

Vivian was inspired by Sinisa, both on the field as a footballer (he was also a defender) and in the field struggle to the disease. A few months ago he wrote:

We shared the same role (you with slightly better results than mine), you were one of my reference defenders. We also shared the disease at the beginning, a few years ago, and now we share its return. We would have been a really good pair of defenders together.

The death of Vivian Borsato

And if 2022 started badly for Vivian Borsato and Mihajolovic, it ended worse, in the most tragic of ways, for both of them.

Sinisa passed away as everyone knows last December 16th. Only four days laterUnfortunately, Vivian is also gone.

Like Sinisa, Vivian also left a wonderful family. THE children Carlo and Sofia and his wife Michelewho like Ariadne for the Serbian wrote a touching farewell letter for her beloved: