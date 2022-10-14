Lorenzo Musetti beats the American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3 6-2 and flies to the semifinals of the UniCredit Firenze Open. This is the response of the quarter-final most awaited by the Florentine public. The blue did not betray the expectations by showing off a spectacular but also very profitable tennis.

The match

–

Lorenzo is perfect, he moves like a cat, he anticipates a lot and constantly alternates elusive long lines with tight crosses of rare beauty. McDonald does not seem to have weapons to counter the blue, which travels quickly. Two games held at zero, then one at 15 and one at 30 for a very solid 4-0. Then the Carrarino loosens his grip a little, returns one of the two breaks and on 4-2 he saves himself from 15-40. Musetti’s forehand against McDonald’s backhand once again becomes one of the keys to the game. Musetti does not tremble, he keeps the ninth game at zero and after 39 minutes he is already one set ahead. In the second Musetti first saves two break points and then wastes two opportunities to go up 2-1 and serve. But the decisive break comes in the next round of the American who slowly sinks, hoisting the white flag after just 75 minutes of play. For Musetti tomorrow will be the sixth semifinal of his career: the first in Santa Margherita di Pula in 2020 lost against Laslo Djere, then two lost against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Acapulco and Lyon 2021, then the one he won in Hamburg 2022 against Francisco Cerundolo and finally, before tomorrow’s, the one lost in Sofia a few weeks ago against Swiss Marc Andrea Huesler. With this success Musetti is sure to rise to number 24 in the ATP ranking, his new best ranking.