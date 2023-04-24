The Cruz Azul team lost to Chivas in the game played on Saturday at the Akron Stadium by a score of 2-1.
In an entertaining game with emotions on the part of both squads, Chiverío’s second goal was due to a blunder by the experienced goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Coronawho saved a ball badly and ended up ‘spitting’ it up front, so that Ronaldo Cisneros arrived fully and only pushed the ball to give his team victory.
Before that action, “Chuy” Corona had performed well in the match, taking dangerous balls out of his area, however, this mistake ended up costing him dearly and Cruz Azul could no longer recover despite Uriel’s attempts. Antuna, Carlos Rotondi and Ignacio Rivero.
With this setback, the Machine stayed in eighth place with 21 units, and continues in the fight for the playoffs. The next game for those led by coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti will be at home against Santos Laguna.
In case of winning, the celestial ones would tie the 8th place for the reclassification, however, if they tie or lose, and if Atlas or Santos win, it could be complicated and they could descend steps in the general table.
For now, you can enjoy the game on Saturday at 9:05 p.m., while the transmission will be available through the TUDN signal, Channel 5 and on the VIX+ pay platform.
