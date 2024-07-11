The singer-songwriter from Sinaloa made a tremendous ‘bear’ Horacio Palenciabecause he confused Angela Aguilar with Belinda when talking about Christian Nodal, this in an interview in Mexico City and his statements went viral.
Horacio Palencia, composer of great hits in groups such as La Arrolladora banda El Limón, K-Paz de la Sierra and ‘El Coyote’, to name a few, shows his support for Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar now that they are a couple and even promised to compose a song for them.
When commenting on the romance between Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar, Horacio Palencia gets confused and mentions the name of Belinda instead of that of Pepe Aguilar’s daughterwhich amazes the media that interview him.
“I wish them both the best, I have great respect for the Aguilar family. To Pepe Aguilar, to his mother, to the family of Christian Nodalto him…It’s good that Angelita and Nodal decided to give love a chance.”
Horacio Palenciawho previously worked with Belinda on the song ‘Amor a primera vista’, also said that he would like to do something with her again now that she has ‘entered’ the fashion of corridos tumbados.
Horacio Palencia is currently promoting ‘La Fogata’, the subject of his inspiration, and presented it to journalists in Mexico City at a private event.
