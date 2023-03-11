The ceremony of the Oscars 2023 It will take place this Sunday, March 12, and movie fans are more than excited. Among the films in competition, probably the one that generates the most expectation is “Everything everywhere at the same time”, since its 11 nominations could mark history at the gala, despite the fact that its leading actress, Michelle Yeoh, could have sabotaged her own potential win with a new social media post.

Of course, that has not been the only thing that is giving people something to talk about prior to the La Academia gala, since there is also the hard-fought battle in the category for best animated film, in which the dispute between “Puss in Boots 2” and “Pinocchio” could unleash chaos on social media.

If you want to make sure you have your own opinion on which production should win the award in its respective section, then we leave you with the films that you can currently find streaming so that you can catch up.

Where can I watch the 2023 Oscar nominated movies?

Netflix

“The Martha Mitchell effect”

“Nothing new on the front”

“RRR”

“Bard”

blonde

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Sea Monster”

“The elephant whisperers”

“Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro.

Amazon Prime Video

“The triangle of sadness”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Everything everywhere at the same time.”

HBO Max

“The Batman”

“Navalny”

“Elvis”.

Star+ / Paramount+

MUBI

disneyplus

“Grid”

Fire of love

“le pupile”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Apple TV

Causeway

“The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse”

Where can I watch the 2023 Oscars?

If you live in the United States, you can watch the broadcast of the Oscars 2023 through the ABC channel. Meanwhile, if you live in a Latin American country, you have the TNT cable channel and HBO Max streaming to access the broadcast of the gala completely LIVE.

Likewise, Azteca 7 will have the ceremony for the Mexican territory on its content grid.