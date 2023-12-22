This year has come to an end and in its wake it left great video games like Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomto mention a few, who have already written their name in the pages of entertainment history and in parallel, notable events occurred in this lucrative industry.

Nintendo was able to surprise the world with the successful movie Super Mario Bros., positioning itself as a production that broke multiple records in the animated feature film genre. Likewise, the big N inaugurated the theme park Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

The melodrama regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, came to an end and the FTCa regulatory body in the United States of America, lost the lawsuit that opposed the merger, directly impacting the CMA -its counterpart in the United Kingdom- to give in to a renegotiation and concession the cloud infrastructure to Ubisoft.

The extinction of services or companies was also the order of the day, since Google closed completely Stadiaoffering refunds on both hardware and software purchases and the control may be compatible with other devices via Bluetooth connectivity.

In the same way, Embracer Groupis suffering severe commercial turbulence since a two billion dollar contract with an investor did not prosper, having to cut expenses, cancel projects and terminate the studios. Volition and Free Radicalcreators of the Saints Row and TimeSplitters franchises, respectively.

Nintendo permanently closed the eShop in Nintendo 3DS and Wii Uin addition to making changes to the phonomimics of Super Mario Bros., where Charles Martinet He stopped lending his voice to the plumber and other characters, to be replaced by Kevin Afghani.

PlayStation It had a record year in console sales, however, it will have to overcome various obstacles in the short and medium term, derived from the resignation of its president, Jim Ryanand the controversial sale of personal shares that the executive has just carried out, as well as the layoffs that occurred in Bungie and the official cancellation of online multiplayer The Last of Us.

The leaks did not wait, so projects of Xbox referring to a console Series X all-digitala controller with similar functionalities to the PS5's DualSense, Microsoft's failed strategy to buy Nintendo or that the successor to the Xbox Series would hit the market in 2028.

In a similar vein, Insomniac Games was the victim of a large-scale cyber attack, revealing upcoming releases such as Spider-Man 3, Venom, wolverine and a game of the X-Menalso exhibiting the financial analyzes that reveal that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart It did not meet the established sales objectives and generated economic losses.

Various celebrities who lent their voice in this sector departed from the earthly world: Lance ReddickZavala in Destiny 2 and Sylens in the Horizon franchise; Brendan O'BrienCrash Bandicoot; Matthew Perry, Benny in Fallout: New Vegas; and James McCaffrey, Max Payne. E3 also passed away and its organizers confirmed its definitive cessation.

In another matter, lovers of consoles, accessories or collecting, welcomed new systems, among which stood out: Asus ROG Ally, Atari 2600+Meta Quest 3, PlayStation PortalPlayStation VR2, RazorEdge and Steam Deck OLED.

2023 has concluded with various surprises in the world of entertainment, but above all, with exciting announcements such as Grand Theft Auto VI and video games that made us spend countless hours of fun either alone or with others. So far, next year looks just as spectacular or even better.

***To all friends and readers of atomix, I wish you happy holidays in the company of all your loved ones and that next year comes full of health and prosperity. This column will return the first week of January***