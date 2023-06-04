New research developed in Sweden and led by Uppsala University examined the use of mesenchymal stromal cells present in Wharton gelatin and found that it could halt the progress of the type 1 diabetes newly diagnosed. In their study, the researchers detailed the study and results of a small sample of 24 participants.

The document “Umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stromal cells preserve endogenous insulin production in type 1 diabetes: a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled phase I/II study“, was published in the scientific journal Diabetes.

Wharton’s Jelly: Here’s What New Research Says

The researchers used Wharton’s jelly-derived mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) that were not derived from patients in the study (allogeneic). Wharton’s jelly is the gelatinous mucus-like tissue that surrounds the umbilical cord blood supply between a developing fetus and the placenta.

MSCs derived from Wharton’s jelly have regenerative potential, limited cell differentiation, self-renewal properties and signaling with other cells resulting in immunomodulation. The immunomodulatory properties of these MSCs allow them to be used in “ready-to-use” allogeneic therapies as the body does not reject them as foreign tissue.

A selection process called ProTrans was applied in the collection of Wharton’s gelatin MSCs used. The selection process for ProTrans was created by NextCell, a Swedish biopharmaceutical company associated with several researchers involved in the study.

The researchers conducted a combined Phase I/II study, consisting of a dose escalation followed by a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Treatment with ProTrans allogeneic MSC was compared to a placebo in adults with newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes.

The study was designed to test changes in C-peptide for a mixed meal tolerance test one year after ProTrans/placebo infusion compared to pre-treatment baseline performance.

C-peptide levels in placebo-treated individuals decreased by 47%, while those in ProTrans-treated individuals decreased by only 10%. Similarly, insulin requirements increased in the placebo-treated individuals by a median of 10 U/day, while the insulin requirements of the ProTrans-treated individuals did not change during the 12-month follow-up period.

This study suggests that allogeneic Wharton’s jelly-derived MSCs via ProTrans are a safe treatment for recent-onset type 1 diabetes, with the potential to preserve long-term beta-cell function.

No other treatment on the market or in clinical trials has demonstrated the ability to halt the progression of diabetes.

A double-blind study is designed so that participants and researchers have no idea whether a potential treatment or a placebo is being administered. While double-blind studies help remove experimental bias, they can be seen as critical to the credibility of the findings when the researchers, or the research being conducted, is linked to a company with a financial interest in the outcome. The current study design provides an excellent example of steps that can be taken to ensure that some forms of bias are eliminated.

Randomization was performed with a web-based randomization code created prior to study initiation, with participants randomized to either ProTrans or placebo treatment. The envelopes containing the corresponding code assignments were kept in a locked room of the clinic, with study personnel opening the envelopes at baseline visits. This way, participants had already been randomized before meeting the study staff, and no assignment errors could occur.

All study participants and staff were blinded to group assignments and type of treatment. Only after all the data had been collected and analysed, was the randomization decoded and the results reviewed by the Medical Statistics Unit, Karolinska Instituet.

As the name suggests, Wharton’s jelly is a gelatinous substance. Its main function is to insulate and protect the umbilical cord in the uterus.

Wharton’s jelly is named after the 17th-century English anatomist who first discovered it, Thomas Wharton. Since then, it has become a focal point of current medical research.

Researchers, scientists and physicians are so interested in Wharton’s jelly because it contains some of the highest levels of human cellular tissue products in the human anatomy. Before it was discovered to contain these all-important products, Wharton’s jelly was considered a postnatal waste.

Human cellular tissue products are neutral cells that can transform into virtually any other cell type in the body, such as brain, bone, skin, and connective tissue cells.

Human cell tissue products, especially those we get from Wharton’s jelly, are even more potent than other human cell tissue products because they come from the umbilical cord which is rich in regenerative properties and growth factors.

Specialists collect human cellular tissue products from Wharton’s jelly that have been donated by healthy mothers who have delivered full-term babies. These human cell tissue products have all the characteristics of embryonic human cell tissue products, but obtaining them is much easier and presents fewer ethical dilemmas since the baby no longer needs them after delivery.

The mesenchymal stem cells found in Wharton’s jelly not only have the ability to transform into the cells you need most, but they harness the power of growth factors found in the umbilical cord to speed up the healing and rebuilding process and help you find relief enduring from pain.

This particular human cellular tissue has been shown to be useful in treating a wide variety of musculoskeletal injuries and degenerative conditions by injecting them into painful areas of the body. Once injected, human cellular tissue products work to regenerate damaged or injured tissue, which in turn relieves pain and restores function.