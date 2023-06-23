Mexico City.- How cool would it be to earn 2 thousand pesos a week for less than 20 minutes of work a day, right? 5 thousand 255 pesos per month, the current minimum wage in Mexico, is not enough to cover the expenses of one person, which criminals take advantage of to offer easy money options to people in need. Some of the most common occur on messaging networks like WhatsApp.

During 2022 and so far in 2023, ESET, a company specialized in cybersecurity, received reports from citizens of Latin America who claimed to have lost money by falling for scams.

Criminals publish ads on Facebook or TikTok, in which they promise quick money and to achieve this, they ask people to contact WhatsApp with the phone number shown in the aforementioned advertising space; or they also send the messages directly through SMS messages or the messaging app.

After people establish communication with the criminals, a ‘representative’ offers them a dream job that is sure to fatten their wallets in no time.

The modus operandi presents some variations, but basically the criminals pose as partners of recognized brands such as Amazon, Mercado Libre, Shopify or Linio so that the victims lower their guard and take the bait.

Once people trust, they are enticed to sign up to a platform where they perform tasks such as placing virtual ordering on shopping platforms and reviewing the products.

After registration, they will find a positive balance that allows them to start working, earning commissions. At first, the person receives money for the tasks, but then the balance is depleted and the person must make deposits to collect their winnings.

These deposits range from $5 to $100, money that victims never see again.

Crimes in Mexico

ESET also detected, in Mexico, a series of recurring scams on special dates, such as Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. In this case, the potential victim receives a WhatsApp message with a link that leads to a page to claim a supposed prize.

The message shows the logo of recognized companies to engage people. Once the link is accessed, you must complete a survey, go through a verification process, and then a dynamic to receive the prize.

To claim the present, the message must be shared among your WhatsApp contacts and complete another validation process on a fraudulent page, where the person will see a message on the screen informing them that a supposed virus has infected their computer.

Through this rogue-type deception, which consists of making the user believe that they have been infected with a virus, criminals trick people into installing an app to ‘correct’ the problem, which is nothing more than a virus that gives them access to the personal data of the victim contained in the cell phone, which they use to extort her.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) also alerted the population about this type of message that steals the identity of people to get money from them. He added that they are not only posing as companies, but also as government agencies that offer economic support.

Given this scenario, WhatsApp added an extra security layer to keep its users protected. These are the silence calls from strangers and quick privacy check functions, which are already available to users.

The first is designed to give you more privacy and control over your calls by automatically canceling an unwanted connection. WhatsApp assured that these calls will not ring on your phone, but will be recorded, in case one turns out to be from someone important.

The second feature is a guide to use all the protection features in WhatsApp. To use it, select ‘Start review’ in your privacy settings to see various levels of privacy that make your messages, calls, and personal information more secure.

“This step-by-step feature guides you through important privacy options to help you choose the right level of protection, all in one place,” the company said.

More protection options

Regardless of the announcement of the popular messaging app, there are options to keep sensitive data safe on your cell phone and avoid being a victim of crime.

Authenticators are an option. These tools allow a second verification when accessing social media accounts such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter or Discord.

There are many authenticator options on the market, but here are some that the cybersecurity company Kaspersky listed as some of the best. The classic is Google Authenticator, which in its iOS version, it is possible to place a fingerprint lock and facial recognition so that only the owner has access.

Microsoft Authenticator is another alternative. It allows hiding codes on the screen, that is, those numbers that are entered in a third-party app, linked to the authenticator, in order to access it, and the possibility of saving these tokens in the cloud.

Other options are: Twilio Authy, Cisco Duo Mobile, FreeOTP, andOTP, and Step Two.

One more alternative to keep your personal data protected, even if your cell phone was stolen and the criminal has your unlock code, is App Lock, an Android function that is accessed through settings, which locks the apps on the screen with a code , other than the one you use to access the phone, or facial recognition or fingerprint.

In case you own a Motorola, which does not have this alternative, you can get tools in the Play Store such as Norton App Lock to obtain the same results.