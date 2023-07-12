There are members of Generation X who remember where they were when they first saw the video for “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, the pop anthem by Wham! from 1984.

In it, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley perform their infectious music for a small crowd of fans.

Ridgeley, now 60, remembers how much fun it was.

“It was our first video with the public,” he said from his London home.

Ridgeley and his bandmate are the subject of “Wham!”, a new Netflix documentary. Directed by Chris Smith, it follows the group’s rise to stardom, beginning with their appearance on “Top of the Pops” in 1982, through to the worldwide success that followed the albums “Fantastic” (1983) and “Make It Big.” ” (1984), and ending with the 1986 farewell concert in London.

The duo’s combination of disco, funk, pop and soul, on songs like “Young Guns (Go for It),” “Careless Whisper” and “Freedom,” helped turn Wham! in one of the greatest pop groups of the late 20th century, although it only lasted four years. The band didn’t have a rise and fall; Ridgeley said that he and Michael, who died seven years ago at age 53, just “brought Wham! to an end in the form of our choosing.”

Ridgeley’s mother provided the most personal treasures for the documentary. She collected about 50 scrapbooks. They include snapshots from the mid-1970s, when Ridgeley first met Michael as Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, the son of a Cypriot father and a British mother. Ridgeley was also the son of an immigrant father—his father was Egyptian—and a British mother, and he immediately hit it off with the boy she called Yog.

Ridgeley said they learned that Wham! would end because Michael’s songwriting began to “develop and evolve in a way and at a speed” that Wham! could not accommodate.

He has battled the perception that he is famous only because he was part of a duet with a more talented artist. The documentary makes a case for him, showing how Ridgeley, a guitarist, collaborated with Michael. Still, Ridgeley acknowledged that his musicianship was not in the same league as Michael’s, “one of the best, if not the best, singing voice of his generation,” he said.

When Michael came out to her as gay in 1983, 15 years before he did so publicly, Ridgeley said she supported him with love and a shrug. She said that Michael was more concerned with how his father would react than with how the public would react.

After Wham!, Ridgeley released a solo album in 1990 that didn’t sell well, and he was briefly a Formula 3 driver, but has otherwise stayed out of the spotlight.

In 2019, Ridgeley published a memoir, “Wham! George Michael & Me” and had a cameo in the romantic comedy “Last Christmas,” inspired by the group’s Christmas single. “Echoes From the Edge of Heaven,” a collection of singles from Wham! was released this month.

He still seems to be in awe of what he and his best friend did together. “I could never really understand that we had achieved the same kind of success as the artists we revered like gods when we were young,” he said. “You can say: ‘I am the same.’ But in your own mind, you are never the same.”

ERIK PIEPENBURG

THE NEW YORK TIMES