Being out of the Leagues Cup, Chivas will play the entire semester in the Liga MX, of course, there is little optimism that the Verde Valle team will win the local tournament title. In addition, the elimination from the international tournament will mean that several men will have even fewer opportunities to add minutes in what remains of 2024, one of them the reserve goalkeeper of the flock, Óscar Whalley, who is not at all happy with his role and is thinking about a future outside of Guadalajara.
The latest reports confirm that Toluca has its sights on the Mexican goalkeeper due to Volpi’s decline in form, so, before the summer market closes, they would knock on Chivas’ door to make an inquiries about Whalley, being clear that the move would not be easy, however, if this transfer period does not go through, those from the State of Mexico would return in winter to attack for Óscar.
In Toluca, it is clear that Volpi is no longer as different as he was some time ago, which is why they are targeting Whalley, who, if he is up to par, could also save a place in Mexico for the Devils. For his part, Oscar, with one year in the squad, has not gone beyond being his substitute and with the confidence that there is in Guadalajara for Rangel, Gago’s starting goalkeeper, the future within the herd will not be different for the goalkeeper, so he understands that it is time to step aside.
