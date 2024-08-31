Whales | The famous milk whale Hvaldimir has been found dead in Norway

Whales|The milk whale, which was spotted for the first time in 2019, was suspected of being a Russian spy and therapy whale. Its cause of death is unknown.

Celebrity status “Hvaldimir”, a milk whale that reached Norway, has been found dead, news reports Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Boaters found the white body of a dead milk whale floating in the water in the municipality of Sola in the southwest of the country on Saturday. The body was dragged to shore and brought ashore.

As of Saturday evening, it was not yet known what caused the milk whale to die. It was seen alive and well as late as Friday, and its body appeared to show no signs of injuries that could have led to death.

Hvaldimir name received A milk whale was spotted for the first time in Finnmark in northern Norway in 2019. It was wearing a harness and a tripod suitable for the camera.

The text on the harness referred to St. Petersburg, so the whale was thought to have come from Russia. The name Hvaldimir refers to the Norwegian word for whale and the supposed Russian origin.

It was then suspected that Hvaldimir might have been trained as a Russian spy. Others found the accusation baseless and believed that Hvaldimir was a therapy whale. That seemed to be indicated by the whale’s friendliness towards humans. Hvaldimir liked to swim close to people and let himself be petted.

Hvaldimir’s journey south along the Norwegian coast has been eagerly followed. In order to secure its well-being, a foundation was established, which followed and fed Hvaldimir through donations.

Now Hvaldimir’s body is waiting in Risavika harbor in Sola municipality for the cause of the whale’s death to be determined.

“This is absolutely terrible. It seemed to be in good condition even yesterday,” commented a marine biologist to NRK on Saturday Sebastian Strandwho has worked for Hvaldimir for three years.